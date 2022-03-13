Meet: 2023 WR/RB Nicholas Scott

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nicholas Scott

School: Oswego

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: WR/RB

Twitter: @nickscott

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I have been working out with JT Extreme Speed out of Plainfield and I will be running track for Oswego High School.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12930900/61954b7f5eec7309c0a7c9a0

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

UConn, Illinois State, Valpo, Murray State, I have had contact with each of these coaches

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a unique ability to play running back and wide receiver equally well. My first two years playing freshman/sophomore ball, I played RB and had 20+ touchdowns. Last year on varsity, because the team needed it, I played the slot. This year, I might be back to more traditional RB while also playing receiver again. My coach Brian Cooney is great, he makes us better men and athletes. I come from a college educated home, my dad is VP at Waubonsee CC and my mom has a Master’s degree and works in corporate. It’s a big part of who I am, I have integrity, I work hard, and I am looking forward to the next steps of my journey as an athlete.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Probably my first game against Neuqua last year, I had 100 all purpose yards and returned punts, ran reverses, swing passes, trick plays, I was all over the field.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I have a few favorite players. I have always been a Carolina Panthers fan (family in South Carolina). I love Christian McCaffrey and pride myself on being that kind of back. My dad has introduced me to Marshall Faulk, he’s another player who I have a skill set like. I like Davante Adams and how he runs routes, Keenan Allen, they are great technicians. And I have started liking Deebo Samuel, I want to be that kind of dual threat player!