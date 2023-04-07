Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Mike Sims

School: Thornwood

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @mikesims_15

Instagram: 15_sims

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Legacy

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17847797/635430bae97c10021c6aa9f5

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

High motor and a great football IQ. Very driven and self motivated

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Going thru the ups and downs of playing high school football. I love the grind and the struggle and it fuels me.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Troy Polamalu because of his relentless play style and humbleness on and off the field.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No