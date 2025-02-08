Meet: 2026 TE Nicholas Angelini

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Nicholas Angelini

School: Lincoln Way Central

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: TE

Twitter: @NickAngelini8

Instagram: angelini_nick

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16222409/6738e1d0183b6b4b77549cf5

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’ll do anything it takes to win, I am extremely coachable, and determined to be the best athlete I can be.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making it to the semi-final game in the playoffs this year. and laying hard blocks on defenders.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Rob Gronkowski because I love how he is extremely competitive and aggressive every down.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Going against Gabe Hill.