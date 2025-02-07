2026 three-star DT King Liggins sets Purdue official visit

One of Purdue's top defensive line targets in the 2026 recruiting class has locked in an official visit to West Lafayette. 2026 three-star defensive tackle King Liggins shared Friday that he has set an official visit with Purdue from May 23-25.

Liggins was one of the top prospects on campus last weekend for Purdue's second junior day weekend recruiting event in West Lafayette. Defensive assistants Kelvin Green and Jake Trump made enough of an early impression to now get Liggins back on campus for his first official visit of the summer.

Liggins also has official visits currently set to Wisconsin (May 29-June 1) and Virginia (12-15). The Brother Rice product has been a steady riser on the recruiting trail since the start of December, where he's added offers from Kansas, Indiana, Illinois, Cincinnati, and Vanderbilt. Those five joined the likes of Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Boston College, Michigan State, and Northwestern.

Liggins is the first 2026 defender to lock in an official visit to Purdue this cycle and second overall, joining four-star running back Kory Amachree.