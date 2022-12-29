Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Christian Kuta

School: Naperville Central

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: OLB/DE

Twitter: @KutaChristian

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

FIST Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15787058/63589df13deab8065c6cbc33

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

No but I have had a visit at Northwestern.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am willing to do whatever it takes to be successful. I get up at 5am to train or hit the gym everyday and I love being there, it's my second home! I am constantly try to better myself whether it's speed, strength, conditioning, or technique. I will not stop pursuing my goals and I strive to be the hardest working player on any team.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Starting Varsity as a Junior was a good moment to further my goal of playing D1 football. I also enjoyed multiple plays that were made throughout the year including a goal line stop against our rivals Naperville North and Aiden Gray. Being selected All-Conference and Honorable mention for All Area as a Junior was huge for me. Shows the hard work I am putting in daily is stating to playoff.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Bosa and Gronkowski. Love their work ethic and their mentality. They understand what is expected of them, they accept their role and try to impose their will on the other team. They are fierce competitors, they practice as hard if not harder than they play. They prepare to go to war each week with their teams and trust their teammates to give their best on the field.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball