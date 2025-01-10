Meet: 2026 RB/OLB Jaden Byrd

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Jaden Byrd
School: Lincoln Way Central
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: RB/OLB
Twitter: Jbyrd_4632
Instagram: jalenbyrd2026
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Trying out for boom and possibly other teams
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17730928/66ea4f4dc143394af68a13dd
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a very physical and quick player. I am able to be moved to any position where I am needed. I am a quick mover, good cuts, and great vision. I am also able to move into the pass game very well.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making it to the semifinals of state, but the goal is to win
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ray Lewis because he is a very physical player and he wrestled
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling and possibly track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Isiah Brown and Davon Grant