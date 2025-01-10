Meet: 2026 RB/OLB Jaden Byrd

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jaden Byrd

School: Lincoln Way Central

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: RB/OLB

Twitter: Jbyrd_4632

Instagram: jalenbyrd2026

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Trying out for boom and possibly other teams

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17730928/66ea4f4dc143394af68a13dd

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a very physical and quick player. I am able to be moved to any position where I am needed. I am a quick mover, good cuts, and great vision. I am also able to move into the pass game very well.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making it to the semifinals of state, but the goal is to win

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis because he is a very physical player and he wrestled

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and possibly track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Isiah Brown and Davon Grant