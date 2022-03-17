Meet: 2024 DL Darion Williams
Name: Darion Williams
School: Homewood Flossmoor
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 240 pounds
Position: DE/DT
Twitter: @darionwaynejr
Instagram: @djfs_1
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting and training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16368831/617747f06e81bb09f438bf98
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’m hard working.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Sacking the quarterback 4 times in a game.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Donald I base my game off his.