{{ timeAgo('2022-03-17 10:44:33 -0500') }} football

Meet: 2024 DL Darion Williams

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Name: Darion Williams

School: Homewood Flossmoor

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: DE/DT

Twitter: @darionwaynejr

Instagram: @djfs_1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting and training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16368831/617747f06e81bb09f438bf98

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m hard working.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Sacking the quarterback 4 times in a game.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald I base my game off his.

