Name: Justin Curry

School: Oak Park-River Forest

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @Jmoney_curry

Instagram: Justincurry15

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14769200/637f247b478d6604f44c712c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Augustana, st Thomas

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Very smart player can affect the game in many ways

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing with the class of 2023 who’ve been my family since 7th grade

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron rodgers because he knows how to block out all hate

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No