Meet: 2024 DL Justin Curry
Name: Justin Curry
School: Oak Park-River Forest
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 240 pounds
Position: DL
Twitter: @Jmoney_curry
Instagram: Justincurry15
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14769200/637f247b478d6604f44c712c
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Augustana, st Thomas
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Very smart player can affect the game in many ways
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Playing with the class of 2023 who’ve been my family since 7th grade
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron rodgers because he knows how to block out all hate
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No