Meet: 2024 DL Tavon Rice
Name: Tavon Rice
School: Chicago Mount Carmel
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 260 pounds
Position: DT
Twitter: @tavonrice98
Instagram: Taygoind1
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Our caravan tough workouts and my defensive line coach
Hudl:
http://www.hudl.com/v/2Jyg53
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Miami of Ohio
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I can stop the run and can pass rush
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Playing in the state championship game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Donald because he is the best to learn from
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No