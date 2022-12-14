Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Tavon Rice

School: Chicago Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: DT

Twitter: @tavonrice98

Instagram: Taygoind1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Our caravan tough workouts and my defensive line coach

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/v/2Jyg53

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Miami of Ohio

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I can stop the run and can pass rush

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing in the state championship game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald because he is the best to learn from

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No







