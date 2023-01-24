Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Aiden Weaver

School: Tuscola

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @AidenWeaver75

Instagram: Weav_74

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15810029/632c751d7bd4880d6061b461

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Decent size, excellent football knowledge, good work ethic

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being able to come back from injury and play in the quarterfinals, Being able to play in our last cola wars

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field