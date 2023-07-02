Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Brendan Conklin

School: Batavia

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 255 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @BrendanConklin3

Instagram: brendan_conklin718

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Proforce

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15290613/639ffbdf664cd40aecbad318

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Valparaiso, Northern Iowa, Carrol, North Central, Olivet Nazarene, Drake, Dartmouth.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am 110% committed every day, I always bring the energy rain or shine, I believe that I can mentor and help out fellow teammates.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

When Tyler Jansey scored the game winner vs Yorkville and the stands went wild

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jimbo Covert, his leadership on and off the field during his time at Pitt and in Chicago, he truly inspired me.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field