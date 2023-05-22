Meet: 2024 OL/DL Brenan Richardson
Name: Brenan Richardson
School: Salem
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 240 pounds
Position: OL/DL
Instagram: Bjlux30
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16587331/63dd11901600b5131cb1de34
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I have a very positive attitude and always want to win.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Starting for a playoff team as a sophomore.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
David bakhtiari because he plays for the packers and is a good LT
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball