Name: Brenan Richardson

School: Salem

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @Bjlux30

Instagram: Bjlux30

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16587331/63dd11901600b5131cb1de34

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I have a very positive attitude and always want to win.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Starting for a playoff team as a sophomore.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

David bakhtiari because he plays for the packers and is a good LT

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball