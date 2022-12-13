Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Danny Zarco

School: Lyons Township

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @dannyzarco05

Instagram: dannyzarco79

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

During the off-season I train 4 days a week at EFT and also weight train daily with my teammates.

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/v/2GHyBa

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yes. Right now I have a lot of interest from University of Miami Ohio. They have been in a lot of communication with me. I took an UV last month and was impressed. Western Illinois has also shown a lot of interest in me. I have been in a lot of communication with their OL coach. Eastern Illinois reached out to me last week and want to see me progress.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

First and foremost, I never ever give up. I had a perfect attendance for our training program with LT and I am super dedicated to our program and my guys. 2nd, I was ranked as the #5 Illinois Lineman for the state of Illinois which I am super proud of. And finally, above all, I am a team player and leader. I volunteer a lot of my time to the VFW and hope that my leadership skills transfer to the field in which my teammates will see me as their leader.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite football moment so far is beating Hinsdale Central. Another highlight was being ranked 5th for my position for the class of 24.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football players are the Kelce Brothers because they play the same positions as my brother and I. Ones on the line, and the other is a TE.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I will be doing track this year







