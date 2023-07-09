Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Michael Haas

School: Stockton

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @Mhaas55

Instagram: Michael.haas_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14673294/636e7cd9bd6a5b014c66e4d7

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am very strong in the weight room

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Recovering two fumbles for touchdowns

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Dak Prescott, a natural leader who has battled through adversity

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling