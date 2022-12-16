Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Seth Dabrowski

School: Romeoville

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @dabrowski_seth

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

We have Varsity summer camp. Also run a lot with track.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15625836/635ea1a70427f90c1c7b7f1a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Illinois College, North Central College, Greenville University, Eureka, Augustana, Knox, Carroll University, Dakota Wesleyan, Judson, St. Xavier University, Carthage, St. Ambrose University, UW-Eau Claire, Aurora University, University of Dubuque, Hastings College, Elmhurst University, Concordia University Chicago, Loras College, McPherson College, Wartburg College, Central College, Iowa Wesleyan, Wisconsin-Platteville (UWP), Bluffton, Rochester and Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Character, Intensity, Durability, Football IQ, Leadership

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing in some very close games and we always came through together. I am very big on team and family. I also caught 2 50 yd touchdowns playing TE

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Donavan McNabb - I'm a big Eagles fan and he's also from Chicago

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track







