Name: Seth Dabrowski

School: Romeoville

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @dabrowski_seth

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15625836/635ea1a70427f90c1c7b7f1a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yes! College and Universities located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana and Iowa.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Strength, athleticism, coachability, positive demeanor

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Interception playing LB first game Covid year. Short season. Starting on Varsity as sophomore.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jason Kelce. He’s honest, accessible, and authentic. All around good guy!

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

