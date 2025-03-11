Meet: 2027 RB/LB Eddie Kowalczyk

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Eddie Kowalczyk
School: Marian Central Catholic
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: RB/S
Twitter: @Kowalczyk_Eddie
Instagram: @_.edd1e
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training National Midwest Boom
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22998696/6722c20ff55b52fb564e7f9d
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, Football IQ, Versatility, Work Ethic, Always pushing myself and others to there max
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Scoring six touchdowns in one varsity game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Cooper Dejean
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling and Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Justin Scott