Meet: 2027 RB/LB Eddie Kowalczyk

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Eddie Kowalczyk

School: Marian Central Catholic

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: RB/S

Twitter: @Kowalczyk_Eddie

Instagram: @_.edd1e

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training National Midwest Boom

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/22998696/6722c20ff55b52fb564e7f9d

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, Football IQ, Versatility, Work Ethic, Always pushing myself and others to there max

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Scoring six touchdowns in one varsity game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Cooper Dejean

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Justin Scott