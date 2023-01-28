Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nicholas Kozlowski

School: Crystal Lake Central

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: OG

Twitter: @NickKozlowski4

Instagram: nkoz99

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. throw it deep

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16187445/635c9c790dc07a07a0ceb747

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I don’t quit when it gets tough but I try to find new ways to succeed wether it be through offseason training or in a game trying to think on the fly on which plays work and which ones don’t

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Getting pancakes but also being with my teammates through everything the success and the difficulties in a game and in practice

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Sean Taylor because of his work ethic and his strive to be great and that he never quit when it got tough

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling