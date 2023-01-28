Meet: 2024 OL Nicholas Kozlowski
Name: Nicholas Kozlowski
School: Crystal Lake Central
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: OG
Twitter: @NickKozlowski4
Instagram: nkoz99
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. throw it deep
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16187445/635c9c790dc07a07a0ceb747
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I don’t quit when it gets tough but I try to find new ways to succeed wether it be through offseason training or in a game trying to think on the fly on which plays work and which ones don’t
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Getting pancakes but also being with my teammates through everything the success and the difficulties in a game and in practice
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Sean Taylor because of his work ethic and his strive to be great and that he never quit when it got tough
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling