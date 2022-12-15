Meet: 2024 OLB Nathan Sarfo
Name: Nathan Sarfo
School: Marian Central Catholic
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: OLB
Twitter: @nathan_sarfo
Instagram: nathan.sarfo18
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Wrestling and training at school
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16483820/6357217cda5c0d0894c695dd
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Drake, Central Michigan, linden wood, Dayton, Bethune Cookman, Prairie View A&M
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
High character, work ethic, good student
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Out win against Johnsburg in week 2, my first ever practice in pass sophomore year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Lawrence Taylor because he was dominant on the field
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling and Track