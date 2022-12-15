Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Nathan Sarfo

School: Marian Central Catholic

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: OLB

Twitter: @nathan_sarfo

Instagram: nathan.sarfo18

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Wrestling and training at school

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16483820/6357217cda5c0d0894c695dd

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Drake, Central Michigan, linden wood, Dayton, Bethune Cookman, Prairie View A&M

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

High character, work ethic, good student

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Out win against Johnsburg in week 2, my first ever practice in pass sophomore year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lawrence Taylor because he was dominant on the field

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and Track



