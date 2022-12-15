News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-15 10:26:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Meet: 2024 OLB Nathan Sarfo

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial
Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial

Name: Nathan Sarfo

School: Marian Central Catholic

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: OLB

Twitter: @nathan_sarfo

Instagram: nathan.sarfo18

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Wrestling and training at school

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16483820/6357217cda5c0d0894c695dd

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Drake, Central Michigan, linden wood, Dayton, Bethune Cookman, Prairie View A&M

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

High character, work ethic, good student

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Out win against Johnsburg in week 2, my first ever practice in pass sophomore year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lawrence Taylor because he was dominant on the field

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and Track


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}