Meet: 2024 QB Andres Munoz
Name: Andres Munoz
School: Joliet Catholic
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 168 pounds
Position: QB
Instagram: Andymunoz04
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Throw It Deep
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15306671/61a97256f327720a7cc83ebe
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring leadership qualities by putting my teammates first before myself and just being a team player when I’m growing as a player my whole team is growing as players.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Florida in pop Warner football going there and spending time as a team bonding and have a great time finishing our season there.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Dak Prescott just his ability to make his team better and with huge amount of pressure handling it and taking care of buisness in the toughest times like going through his foot injury.