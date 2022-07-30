Meet: 2024 QB Andres Munoz

Name: Andres Munoz

School: Joliet Catholic

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 168 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Munoz_4A

Instagram: Andymunoz04

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Throw It Deep

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15306671/61a97256f327720a7cc83ebe

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring leadership qualities by putting my teammates first before myself and just being a team player when I’m growing as a player my whole team is growing as players.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Florida in pop Warner football going there and spending time as a team bonding and have a great time finishing our season there.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Dak Prescott just his ability to make his team better and with huge amount of pressure handling it and taking care of buisness in the toughest times like going through his foot injury.