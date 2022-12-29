Meet: 2024 QB Caden Casimino
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Caden Casimino
School: Crystal Lake South
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @cadencasimino
Instagram: cadencasimino
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Throw it deep
Hudl:
https://youtu.be/pwGxCpFnCGI
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, knowledge on and off the field, composure, and my football abilities
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Being the first team to beat Cary Grove after they won the state championship and throwing for 402 yards and running for 70 yards in that game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tom Brady because he’s the Goat and he proved the doubters wrong
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track