Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Caden Casimino

School: Crystal Lake South

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @cadencasimino

Instagram: cadencasimino

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Throw it deep

Hudl:

https://youtu.be/pwGxCpFnCGI

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, knowledge on and off the field, composure, and my football abilities

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being the first team to beat Cary Grove after they won the state championship and throwing for 402 yards and running for 70 yards in that game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady because he’s the Goat and he proved the doubters wrong

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track



