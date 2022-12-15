Meet: 2024 QB Marek Hill
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Marek Hill
School: Fenwick
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @marekhill17
Instagram: @marek._.hill
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Workouts
Hudl:
http://www.hudl.com/v/2K0Grm
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
MIT, Kent State, Ball State, University of Chicago, Miami Ohio, Amherst College
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership Ability to make every throw on the field Great Decision Making (NO TO's)
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning State, Playing in City Championship
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Justin Herbert. He has traits that I emulate on the field.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track