Name: Marek Hill

School: Fenwick

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @marekhill17

Instagram: @marek._.hill

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Workouts

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/v/2K0Grm

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

MIT, Kent State, Ball State, University of Chicago, Miami Ohio, Amherst College

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership Ability to make every throw on the field Great Decision Making (NO TO's)

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning State, Playing in City Championship

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Herbert. He has traits that I emulate on the field.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track







