Name: Matthew Kelley

School: United Township

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @_MatthewKelley

Instagram: matthewkelleyyy

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Only attend 7v7s with current HS team

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15750259/6355ff55f327a40938c4e5ee

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

U-W Platteville, Monmouth, Wartburg, Iowa Wesleyan

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am a versatile quarterback because of my running and passing ability, I bring strong leadership to the table, and I love the game.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite part is seeing myself and my teammates develop at a high level, I love seeing the results of the process.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No