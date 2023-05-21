Meet: 2024 QB Matthew Kelley
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Matthew Kelley
School: United Township
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @_MatthewKelley
Instagram: matthewkelleyyy
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Only attend 7v7s with current HS team
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15750259/6355ff55f327a40938c4e5ee
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
U-W Platteville, Monmouth, Wartburg, Iowa Wesleyan
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
I am a versatile quarterback because of my running and passing ability, I bring strong leadership to the table, and I love the game.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
My favorite part is seeing myself and my teammates develop at a high level, I love seeing the results of the process.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
NA.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No