Name: Ryan Mohler

Name: Ryan Mohler

School: Neuqua Valley

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: Q

Twitter: @mohler_ryan

Instagram: @ryan_mohler_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Throw it Deep Acceleration

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14705870/63532694d4690c0b6c22745a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Vanderbilt St Thomas University of Toledo University of Wyoming North Dakota Dtate University of Hawaii University of Indianapolis Minnesota State University Moorhead Western Michigan Carroll University Faulkner University University of Northwestern St Paul

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership- leader by example Team player Coachable Strong football IQ Extremely Competitive

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My first Varsity start. It was against the number 2 ranked team in Missouri (St Mary’s) I scored two TDs and we won the game. Naperville North Victory. In Conference opponent, ranked higher, with a lot of talent on the team. We came away with the victory. And completed the Philly Special for a TD. The last game of the season, playoffs against Lincoln Way East. I came in as a back up for our injured Senior QB at the end of the game. The last series of the game with under two minutes remaining and starting from our own 15 yard line, drove the ball down the field and ended with a 27 yard TD pass to bring the game to within three.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Patrick Mahomes

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Freshman/Sophmore Varsity Wrestling