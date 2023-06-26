Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Vincent Muci

School: West Chicago

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB/FB

Twitter: @VincentMuci3

Instagram: Vincent.614

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Focused on lifting and track

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15801470/635acb27d21ad21718d8fcb2

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I bring the drive and the energy to a team and am a leader on and off the field and at running back I bring my force to not go down and will run you over if your infront of me

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Coming back from and injury and having 190 yards rushing and 3 tds for our homecoming

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player is josh Jacobs. Very underrated running back and I love the way he runs people over and won’t go down

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes. Track