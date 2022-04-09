Meet: 2024 RB Matthew Crider

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Matthew Crider

School: Wheaton Warrenville South

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @MatthewCrider2

Instagram: matthew__crider

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Acceleration at the yard

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14691515/618bf5ed42065b0b9cbc7484

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I would bring my speed, strength, and agility to a program

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment has been my first varsity game which I also scored my first varsity touchdown.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

J. K. Dobbins, because he is a running back who I watched a lot during his college career and he also went to my favorite college, The Ohio State.