Name: Wyatt Mueller

School: Quincy Notre Dame

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: S

Twitter: @WyattMueller14

Instagram: wyatt_mueller14

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Midwest Boom 7on7 (St.Louis), team weight lifting, and speed/agility work at Xcel Performance.

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/profile/16070656

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Vanderbilt, Quincy, Nicholls State, Oklahoma Baptist, Wisconsin Platteville, Culver Stockton, and Westminster.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring my ability to be coachable and learn from what the coaches are telling me. I’ll also be the hardest worker in the room no matter the circumstances.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Scoring my first varsity touchdown on a pic six against one of our rival teams, making the playoffs two years in a row, and having fun with my teammates.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Derwin James, because of his hard hits and aggression.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

