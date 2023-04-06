Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Kyle Powelke

School: Wheaton South

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: TE/DE

Twitter: @KPowelke

Instagram: kypow0023

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Right now I’m in F.I.S.T football academy for linemen, and the program is helping everything about my game from simple mechanics, to new stunts, to pass rushing.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14688444/63a24296da5b3e0db84e5d7e

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

On twitter a couple coaches follow me from Kenyon College, Quincy University, Trinity College, UW-Stout, Dakota State University, Minnesota State University Moorhead, Augustana College.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

That I have motivation and the willingness to work as hard and the best that I can. I also believe that I have a great personality and that I will take in information and be very coachable.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite memory has to be when it was our homecoming game and just the energy in the air alone was enough for me, but it was the best game in my career because of three main reasons, 1. During our first drive in the game all we did was run double tight ends and we ran the ball over and over again and we ended up getting a touchdown, and I had great blocks on that drive, 2. The energy in that place was unbelievable, we could’ve gotten a 2 yd gain and everyone went wild, 3. We shut them down and won 27-0.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis, because his motivation was incredible, from his beginnings to end, he strived to be the best he can

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball