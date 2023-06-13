Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: John McDonald

School: Eureka

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: TE/LB

Twitter: @JohnMcD_5

Instagram: j.mcd5

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. 4 Verticals Academy, Speed 360 Performance, I also train with my high school team in the weight room after school, and with our high school track team or speed drills.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11894132/633ef0c18cdf28054478e7f3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Wartburg College, Lake Forest, North Park, Rockford, Cornell, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, University of Wisconsin Platteville, Drake University, Loras College, Quincy University, Upper Iowa University, Indiana State University, McKendree University, Valpraiso

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Intensity, discipline, a thirst to learn, work ethic, intelligence. A drive to get better every day.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Overall I love everything about playing defense in every game. Nothing compares to being able to read another teams offense and go shut them down every drive. The big hits, forced turnovers, consecutive 3 and outs, and shutouts are always a huge plus.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My brother Conner. He is so intense and passionate about the game and I have learned a lot by watching him. He’s also taught me to never give up on your dreams.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball, track, wakeboarding, snow skiing. I do these non-competitively.