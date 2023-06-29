Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Brett Kasper

School: Wheaton Academy

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Brettkasper8

Instagram: Brett.kasper8

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I train at Acceleration, and I played 7on7 with Midwest Boom

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14806141/63753201bd743e0ec893970d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Illinois State, Butler, Dayton, Old Dominion.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

My route running. I am also up for anything, won’t back down, and can easily to adapt to change!

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Probably my first receiving touchdown, or just running out on the field with my team in playoffs last year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Although he doesn’t play anymore, I loved watching Doug Baldwin. He is an undersized and overlooked receiver, but he could always get open and wouldn’t back down from hits. I try to emulate his releases and crisp route running as well as his leadership on the field.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I used to Alpine Ski race, but as of this year I chose to focus on football!