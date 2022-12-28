Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Carter Stare

School: Neuqua Valley

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @StareCarter

Instagram: @Carter_Stare55

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Midwest Boom 7v7 top team

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14728506/634211a842057805103f9e11

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Ivy Leagues have followed me such as Yale,Harvard, and UPenn. UW schools in the WIAC such as Platteville. Other D3s such as Knox College

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I do not care where I play, I just want to play ball.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being able to win a national championship with my father as the coach for the Midwest Boom top team. My father has won a national championship with both of my brothers as well which completes the trifecta.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Scott Miller from the Bucs. He embodies what I want to be in a football player. Fast in the slot and with the ball in his hands it can turn into a big play in any second. He comes from around the same area I do and was Boom alumni. It seems like it could be a reality for me to do the same as he has.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track



