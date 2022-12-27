Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dailen Zollicoffer

School: Glenbard East

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 154 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @DZollicoffer8

Instagram: dailen3x

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Winter Lifting with teammates

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15195069/63686ae496811609347053fd

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Im a hard worker everyday i try to be better than what i already am. Also I’m willing to listen and learn to become and better player

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite moment so far is when i scored a deep ball touchdown right before halftime to take the lead against Elgin.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite player right now is Justin Jefferson. He’s a dog his route running is top notch and he has the hands to back it up plus he plays with his own style and confidence so it make it even more fun to watch and learn from.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track



