Name: Kenneth Cooley

School: East Aurora

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 163 pounds

Position: WR/DB

Twitter: @kennethcooley4_

Instagram: rockout4ken

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16690609/6365cdb3d4696501c4ced264

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I’ll bring very hard work ethic, wonderful listener, non-selfish person , would rather me have 0 stats just for my team to win.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My First Varsity Touchdown against Bartlett, Kick Return Touchdown

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My Favorite Player is Jerry Juedy because of his electrifying route running, plays his own type of game , always comes with the intensity to work & play hard.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball, Track