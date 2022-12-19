Meet: 2024 WR Kameron Hopkins
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Kameron Hopkins
School: Plainfield East
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @kameronhopkins3
Instagram: kameronhopkins3
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
SBBM Hybrid athletic developer. Coach MJ
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/v/2J71x2
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
hard worker, love to learn, plays with heart no matter what
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
being called on to score a few big touchdowns to seal the game
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Odell beckham, he made me fall in love years ago
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No