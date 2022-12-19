Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Kameron Hopkins

School: Plainfield East

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @kameronhopkins3

Instagram: kameronhopkins3

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

SBBM Hybrid athletic developer. Coach MJ

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/v/2J71x2

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

hard worker, love to learn, plays with heart no matter what

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

being called on to score a few big touchdowns to seal the game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Odell beckham, he made me fall in love years ago

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No







