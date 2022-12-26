Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Chase Litwiller

School: Olympia

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: WR/LB

Twitter: @ChaseLitwiller

Instagram: chaselitwiller22

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

7 on 7 with my high school team.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14727398/6357e8c1d45e0606544aa0a3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Western Michigan, Miami of Ohio, Indiana, University of Northern Alabama, EMU, SIU, Ball State, SVSU, Eastern Illinois, South Dakota State

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I work hard, have a great attitude and love the game of football. I’m long and quick, my wing span is 6’8. I read offenses very well and am able to make quick adjustments defensively. And my vertical is almost 30 inches, I high jump in the spring and got 9th at the IHSA state finals in 2021.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Making it with my team to the quarterfinals, having two interceptions in the SJO game (one was a pick six).

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and Track



