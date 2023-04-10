Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Lucas Dickey

School: Mundelein

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Lucasdickey2

Instagram: Lucasdickey_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

PAC performance

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16224505/640122b34ba7f802a8124df1

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My work ethic on and off the field I give 100% effort every rep I am a natural born leader I strive to push my teammates and make them better everyday

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My interception against lake Zurich sophmore year. Recieving all conference last year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Julian Edelman because I feel like our play type is extremely similar

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse