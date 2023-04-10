Meet: 2024 WR Lucas Dickey
Name: Lucas Dickey
School: Mundelein
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 165 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @Lucasdickey2
Instagram: Lucasdickey_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
PAC performance
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16224505/640122b34ba7f802a8124df1
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My work ethic on and off the field I give 100% effort every rep I am a natural born leader I strive to push my teammates and make them better everyday
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
My interception against lake Zurich sophmore year. Recieving all conference last year.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Julian Edelman because I feel like our play type is extremely similar
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Lacrosse