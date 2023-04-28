Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Lucas Rogers

School: Elk Grove

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @LucasRogers07

Instagram: Lucas_rogers07

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15419611/63f7957bb3c82e0bc01fa7a4

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

UW plateville, Carthage, Wheaton college, USD

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I bring a great attitude, dedication and resilience.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing in the playoffs, doing something that hasn’t been done here in a long time.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Devin Hester, because I grew up watching him. He was just so amazing at what he did.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball, Basketball