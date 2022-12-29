Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Braxton Bartz

School: Plainfield North

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: WR/TE

Twitter: @braxtonbartz

Instagram: braxtonbartz

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Midwest Boom.

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/video/3/14751897/63713ae3664c890520dc92c2

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

A few smaller ones

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a very hardworking young man. I have great grades and school and take pride in that. I also take pride in doing things right and being a great listener.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Making a huge 4th & 20 catch at our own 3 yard line over two defenders. This ended up in a touchdown the next play and eventually leading to a win over Naperville Central.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Christian McCaffery. He is a very hard worker and I love that about him.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball



