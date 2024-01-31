Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Ethan Hunt

School: Palatine

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 166 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @MI_iamthestorm

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16326745/65452f83d45e7c12cc9aeb39

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a student of the game so I try to master my craft….but most importantly I bring respect, accountability, and teamwork

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My interceptions for touchdowns and my interception of QB Ethan Plumb-St Charles North

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Deion Sanders because of his amazing quickness and catch-up speed