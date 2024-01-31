Meet: 2025 DB Ethan Hunt
Name: Ethan Hunt
School: Palatine
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 166 pounds
Position: DB
Twitter: @MI_iamthestorm
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16326745/65452f83d45e7c12cc9aeb39
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a student of the game so I try to master my craft….but most importantly I bring respect, accountability, and teamwork
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My interceptions for touchdowns and my interception of QB Ethan Plumb-St Charles North
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Deion Sanders because of his amazing quickness and catch-up speed