Name: Henry Perell

School: Tinley Park

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: henry_perell

Instagram: _henryperell_

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16690504/63481f79b3c832054c4c181b

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Very Versatile, hard worker, leader

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

making the playoffs after an 0-9 season

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Maxx Crosby. He’s relentless at all times