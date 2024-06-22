Meet: 2025 DE Henry Perell
Name: Henry Perell
School: Tinley Park
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: DE
Twitter: henry_perell
Instagram: _henryperell_
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16690504/63481f79b3c832054c4c181b
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Very Versatile, hard worker, leader
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
making the playoffs after an 0-9 season
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Maxx Crosby. He’s relentless at all times