Meet: 2025 DE Nathaniel Nordwind-Caraballo
Name: Nathaniel Norwood-Caraballo
School: Burlington Central
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 264 pounds
Position: DE
Twitter: @NathanielNc07
Instagram: nikkonc28
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
FIST Football
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16622214/6151ccbc15f70a06dc097469
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
optimism, encouragement, and helpfulness
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
going to different camps and getting more experience as well as spending time in the weight room to become a better player
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Dean Lowry, i have always been a packers fan, and i look up to their defensive linemen