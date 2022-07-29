Meet: 2025 DE Nathaniel Nordwind-Caraballo

Name: Nathaniel Norwood-Caraballo

School: Burlington Central

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 264 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @NathanielNc07

Instagram: nikkonc28

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

FIST Football

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16622214/6151ccbc15f70a06dc097469

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

optimism, encouragement, and helpfulness

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

going to different camps and getting more experience as well as spending time in the weight room to become a better player

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Dean Lowry, i have always been a packers fan, and i look up to their defensive linemen