Name: Nicholas Matejka

School: University High

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @cole_matejka

Instagram: colematejka

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Bloomington Normal Athlete Factory

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16131805/650aec0d6e8c480914f5430b

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring exceptional leadership, high football iq, desire to learn, and a physical presence on the edge.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Having the performance of the week in the game that sent our team to the playoffs for the first time in 8 years.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aiden Hutchinson, because he plays similar to me, is a great guy, and played for my two favorite teams.