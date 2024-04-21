Meet: 2025 ILB Cale Kimbro
Name: Cale Kimbro
School: Mattoon
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: ILB
Twitter: @cale_kimbro
Instagram: calekimbro
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. Weightlifting & other sports
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16038133/65355a250c53d705b456f383
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Work ethic, leadership, commitment, grit, passion, loyalty
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Honorable Mention All State & beating Marion in Wk 9 to keep them from making the playoffs
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Khalil Mack - he was the first football player I watched when I was younger.