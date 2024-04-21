Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Cale Kimbro

School: Mattoon

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: ILB

Twitter: @cale_kimbro

Instagram: calekimbro

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. Weightlifting & other sports

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16038133/65355a250c53d705b456f383

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Work ethic, leadership, commitment, grit, passion, loyalty

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Honorable Mention All State & beating Marion in Wk 9 to keep them from making the playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Khalil Mack - he was the first football player I watched when I was younger.