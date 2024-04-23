Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Logan Brandt

School: Marian Central Catholic

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: K

Twitter: @Loganbrandt33

Instagram: brandtlogan33

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16215409/6373be735ef7360b20a79c37

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am always working to get better.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Kicking a 42 yard field goal in game. It felt awesome doing that.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Justin Tucker. From a kicking standpoint he is unreal.