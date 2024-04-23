Meet: 2025 K Logan Brandt
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Logan Brandt
School: Marian Central Catholic
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 175 pounds
Position: K
Twitter: @Loganbrandt33
Instagram: brandtlogan33
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16215409/6373be735ef7360b20a79c37
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am always working to get better.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Kicking a 42 yard field goal in game. It felt awesome doing that.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is Justin Tucker. From a kicking standpoint he is unreal.