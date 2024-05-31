Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2024 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Aeneas Allen

School: Homewood Flossmoor

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @a3neas

Instagram: 3neas

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18701857/636288ce19afac048cd6e45a

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a high motor and i’m a dog.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was when i made the game winning goal like tackle my freshman

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Micah Parsons he is my favorite player because he’s just a dog