Name: Ben Cillessen

School: Lake Zurich

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @ben_cillessen

Instagram: Bencillessen

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Tactic Sports performance and United Rebelution

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16575864/637cece057981d0be095b16b

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

South Dakota state, University of Wisconsin Whitewater

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Even tho I’m smaller than most of the kids on the varsity field I’m never scared of contact and hitting some kods

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Starting against the #4 team in the state Warren Township and leading the team in tackles with 10 as a sophomore

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Alex Highsmith because he is a multi tool athlete. He can rush the quarterback on a pass or he can drop into coverage and he has great run pass reads.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball