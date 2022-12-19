Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Daniel Rouse

School: Joliet Catholic

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: ILB

Twitter: @danielrouse41

Instagram: drouse_41

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and speed training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16152921/63445c980427f704c85041a4

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have worked on developing good hips and footwork. I have a willingness to learn and grow as a player. I also drive to succeed in all facets - offseason training, diet, classroom, and film room. I have the ability to be a productive linebacker at a high level thanks to this combination.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Earning a varsity starting spot as a sophomore and being up for the playoffs as a freshman for our 2021 State Championship

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Luke Kuechly. He was very productive and his ability to cover ground made him fun to watch. He was also a great defensive leader.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No







