Name: Finn Hughes

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @finn_hughes1

Instagram: finnhughes07

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16126080/635969a85ef73a0caca8d308

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Hard work ethic, good mindset, and the ability to be coached.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Going to the state championship at UofI.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Luke Kuechly because he has an incredible football IQ, is an instinctive linebacker, and packs a punch.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and Lacrosse.