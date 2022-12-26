Meet: 2025 LB Jasean Mays
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: JaSean Mays
School: St. Laurence
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @MaysJasean
Instagram: _hxllywood
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Midwest Boom
Hudl:
http://www.hudl.com/profile/16221455
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, attitude and effort being able to boost my teammates moral when it’s needed
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Going against a 5 star offensive lineman
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Micah parson’s because of his pure effort and ability to always be where the ball is
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and Basketball