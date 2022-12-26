Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: JaSean Mays

School: St. Laurence

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @MaysJasean

Instagram: _hxllywood

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Midwest Boom

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/profile/16221455

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, attitude and effort being able to boost my teammates moral when it’s needed

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Going against a 5 star offensive lineman

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Micah parson’s because of his pure effort and ability to always be where the ball is

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Basketball



