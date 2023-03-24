Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Liam Carney

School: Wauconda

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: OC

Twitter: @LCarney80

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16338568/636be84e4210b6012ca6af1f

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I will work hard at any role I am given and strive to be the best at it. I will play and compete my hardest at whatever role I’m asked to take.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Just being together with a good group of guys and working all summer and all year really to make are goals a reality. The night we found out we got the 1 seed in the playoffs was a fun memory as a team.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kyle long was my favorite before he retired. I just love seeing guys work on the o-line and the nastiness he played with.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball and baseball